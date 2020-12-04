Track Talk: Moffitt to Compete Full-time for Niece Motorsports, NHRA Status

Brett Moffitt will make the move to Niece Motorsports in 2021, competing full time for NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championship points in the No. 45 Chevrolet Silverado. Moffitt previously announced that he will compete full time in the XFINITY Series in 2021 for Our Motorsports, giving him double duties for 2021.



“I am so thankful to Al Niece, Cody Efaw and everyone at Niece Motorsports for this opportunity,” said Moffitt. “To be able to compete full time in both the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and the XFINITY Series is a challenge I look forward to. Chris Our, Our Motorsports and Chevrolet were a big part of helping this all come together, so a big thank you to them as well.”

Moffitt, the 2018 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Champion and 2015 NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year, has 12 wins, three poles and 39 top-five finishes in 82 career NCWTS starts.

In addition, the Iowa-native has 46 top-10 finishes and has led a total of 1,190 laps in his three seasons of full time NCWTS competition.

“Brett is a proven winner,” said Niece Motorsports General Manager Cody Efaw. “We are thrilled to have him join Niece Motorsports. The experience he will bring to our team is invaluable. We are working hard this offseason – our goal in 2021 is to run up front and contend for wins. Brett, Carson [Hocevar] and Ryan [Truex] are great talents and we look forward to giving them competitive equipment.”

Moffitt not only brings a wealth of Truck Series experience to the team, but he also has 45 NASCAR Cup Series starts and 32 NASCAR XFINITY Series starts to his credit.

“I’m excited about our driver lineup next year,” said Niece Motorsports Owner Al Niece. “Brett is a tremendous talent and will be a huge asset to our team. We know that our drivers have the talent it takes to contend for wins in the Truck Series and l know our crew is working as hard as possible this offseason to build them equipment capable of doing so.”

NASCAR recently announced the 2021 NCWTS schedule, with highlights including the addition of Circuit of the Americas, Nashville Superspeedway, Watkins Glen national, and a race at Knoxville Raceway in Moffitt’s home state of Iowa.

The 2021 NCWTS season will kick off at Daytona International Speedway on Friday, February 12.

NOTE: CAPE COD’S CHRIS OUR IS A BUILDING CONTRACTOR IN HARWICH, MA. HE HAS BEEN INVOLVED IN MOTOR SPORTS FOR SEVERAL YEARS IN VARIOUS NASCAR DIVISIONS GIVING ASPIRING NEW ENGLAND DRIVERS A CHANCE TO RACE AT THE TOP LEVEL OF THE SPORT.

Source: Niece Motorsports

NHRA Status

In late September the NHRA was notified by that the Coca Cola Corp. was terminating their long term multi-million-dollar sponsorship with the biggest drag racing sanctioning body in the country. As a result, the NHRA filed a lawsuit against the world largest soft drink producer. NHRA also switched into overdrive informing their race teams that purses had to be steeply trimmed. While in the midst of rescheduling the 2020 NHRA schedule due to the Pandemic, that drag racing club was also able to work out a one-year title sponsor deal with Camping World.

An aftershock of all this resulted in some of the NHRA top race teams re-assed their plans for the 2020 season. It included the John Force Racing Team who decided to withdraw from competition due to the lack of income.

In the meantime, New England Dragway in Epping, NH, which had their top 2020 NHRA National scratched by the Pandemic, managed to land a 2021 Signature Event National for June 11-13, 2021 and is now busy selling tickets as we write this. That venue could have restrictions on the number of tickets that they will be able to sell due to the Corona Virus.

Source: USA Today/NHRA/New England Dragway