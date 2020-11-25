Many New England Competitors Have A High Profile On National Racing Circuits

Thirteen drivers visited Victory Lane with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series in 2020.

The majority of them increased their rank on the all-time wins list, while they all increased their stock in the history books.

Two-time and defending Series champion Brad Sweet, of Grass Valley, CA, and David Gravel, of Watertown, CT, earned their 58th career wins this season, tying them for 14th on the all-time wins list with two-time champion Jason Meyers. Sweet won eight races this year and Gravel won seven.

Essentially Sports NASCAR doesn’t exactly have the “best friends league” reputation of, say, the modern NBA. But drivers are often friendlier than in the past. Even a sometimes controversial, ravenous competitor like Kyle Busch still has many close friendships among his competition. And he isn’t shy about calling out Middletown, CT’s Logano — who he had a bloody brawl with in 2017 — for being the odd man out.

Sportscasting reports that Busch went out of his way to call Logano “nobody’s friend.” It’s a drift back toward his standard, overtly negative perception of Logano after some months of trying to mend fences. A NASCAR.com report on their most recent meeting on the track notes that the two continue to drive aggressively toward one another.

Collisions are the cause of most of Logano’s physical fights with other drivers over the years. With Logano back on Busch’s bad side, it seems inevitable that these two will likely derail each other in a race sooner rather than later. Hopefully this time, nobody ends up bloodied for their efforts.

Logano gets a lot of attention from the media because he’s controversial according to Sportscasting. Regardless he’s a good ticket seller for NASCAR! We’ll quote former F1 boss man Bernie Eccelstone who used to say, “There’s no such thing as bad publicity it’s all good.”

Tickets are now on sale for the eighth annual NHRA New England Nationals, the ninth stop on the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series tour.

After a shortened 2020 schedule due to the global pandemic, NHRA and race teams look forward to returning to New England Dragway in Epping, N.H., June 11-13 for the NHRA New England Nationals.

Teams will have three qualifying sessions to lock themselves into the 16-car field for a chance to win a coveted NHRA Wally trophy on race day.

Steve Torrence (Top Fuel) and Matt Hagan (Funny Car) both took home titles at the 2019 event, the last time NHRA competed at New England Dragway. Expect to see Bob Tasca, III of Cranston RI in top form in his Ford Mustang Funny as he will be performing in front a hometown crowd.

Competition at the New England Dragway will feature the 11,000-horsepower nitro-fueled Top Fuel and Funny Car classes. After taking a hiatus from the event schedule in 2019, the ever-thrilling Pro Stock category will be making a much-anticipated return in 2021. Fans will see stars of the class including reigning Pro Stock champion Erica Enders and two-time Epping winner Greg Anderson battle it out for a chance for the coveted NHRA Wally trophy.

Kids 12 and under are free in general admission areas with a paid adult at the event. Military and First Responders save 20% online through GovX.

To purchase reserved seats or general admission, fans can visit NHRA.com/tickets.

We’ve had some communications with the promoters of the Monster Energy SuperX who indicated to us that they are eager to make a return to Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA, home the NFL’s New England Patriot’s possibly in mid-April of 2021. They cancelled this year’s version due to the Corona Virus.

Ditto for the National MX in June of this year at MX338 in Southwick, MA. MX 338 in is central western MA near the CT border. New England is a hotbed of motorcycle action with MX tracks, flat tracks and hill climb venues in the six-state area.

