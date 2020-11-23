Under the Sheet Metal Episode 2: The Missing Daytona 500 Cars

I spend a little time daily looking at YouTube and some of the motorsports videos there. Today, I found a real Daytona 500 gem …

YouTube channel nascarmanHistory has created several interesting stock car racing videos. With the Daytona 500 being the next major race, and the start of the 2021 season, I thought this would be a good video to share with our readers. Like the video, and subscribe to nascarmanHistory’s YouTube channel if you want to see more of this type of video.