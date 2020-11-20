Connecticut and Massachusetts Are Well-Represented on the NASCAR Racing Scene

The MotorSportsNews.Net(work) would like to welcome back columnist Lou Modestino, who will be writing a a weekly motor sports column with a New England focus of competitors in NASCAR’s top four series, NHRA, World of Outlaws, DIRT, Flat Track and Supercross, National MX, No. American Rally Series and the like. Lou last contributed to the site with his “TV Times” columns in 2015. Welcome back, Lou!

Ryan Preece of Berlin, CT confirmed that he will return to JTG Daugherty Racing in 2021 according to Jayski.com. Talking to John Roberts and Chocolate Myers he said, “I’m looking forward to it. They always used to talk about sophomore slumps and I think I lived up to that sophomore slump. That was just pretty terrible. So, moving forward, definitely excited to be back and continue on.”

With the 2020 NASCAR Cup season over, Ryan Preece took in the Islip 300 NASCAR Modified race held at the Riverhead Raceway on Long Island NY and went home with his second victory in a row.

According to Sportscasting.com Joey Logano of Middletown, CT revealed “I’ll tell you what makes me mad. You go to sign something and you do it nice, it comes out good — and then later on that day, the same person comes up to you and asks you to sign their hat. And you look at it, and you’re like, “I already signed it!” And they had just completely forgotten. That makes me a little bit angry. It’s like, “How do you forget? It doesn’t mean anything to you?” That happens every once in a while.”

Corey Lajoie’s former team moved to a part-time effort for 2021 and he mutually agreed to part ways with Go Fas Racing. The journeyman driver is rumored to be the leading candidate to fill a seat at Spire Motorsports next season. That team is expanding to a two-car effort in 2021 and looking for driving help. His dad is two-time NASCAR Xfinity Champion Randy Lajoie who is a native of Norwalk, CT.

World of Outlaws standout David Gravel of Watertown, CT told Speed Sport News that he has no plans to run the 2021 Camping World Truck Series. “As of right now, I’ve got nothing in the Truck Series.” If Gravel can’t find a sponsor, he’ll no doubt return to the WoO in 2021!

Gravel also responded to a question on his Twitter, asking if he would return to GMS Racing, the team which Gravel scored a lone top-10 during two starts this year, explained he needs the funding to make that happen.

Following three consecutive NASCAR Truck Series seasons, the first three full seasons of his NASCAR career, that saw him advance to the Championship 4, 2018 champion Brett Moffitt is set to take a step up to the Xfinity Series and compete full-time for Our Motorsports behind the wheel of the #02 Chevrolet.

Moffitt, who drove full-time for the GMS Racing Truck Series team, competed part-time for Our Motorsports in the 2020 season in what was their first season of competition at NASCAR’s second highest level, and he and the team had success and showed improvement throughout the year.

Chris Our is a Cape Cod building contractor who hails from Harwich, MA and previously provided rides for various drivers from New England in the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour and the ARCA Series.

Anthony F. Alfredo of Ridgefield, CT nicknamed “Fast Pasta”, is an American professional stock car racing driver. He competes part-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, driving the No. 21 Chevrolet Camaro for Richard Childress Racing.

Parker L. Kligerman of Stamford, CT is an American professional stock car racing driver. A former development driver for Penske Racing, he has been working for NBCSN as a NASCAR analyst and a pit Reporter for select races since his former race team Swan Racing suspended operations.

Think about this! NASCAR ‘s race tracks lost between US $150 million and US $175 million in total ticket revenue during the US stock car racing series’ disrupted 2020 season, according to a report by the Sports Business Journal (SBJ).

