NASCAR Cup Series…. Thirteen Years Ago

Since I’m working from home, and a little bored as a result, I went out to the NASCAR Media site to see if I could dig up something interesting…. and I came across these official car photos from 2007! That was one of the years we had the “NASCAR NEXTEL Cup Series”. Who was driving back then, and who for? Let’s take a look…
JJ Yeley in the #18 Chevrolet, 2007
Michael Waltrip in the #55 Camry, 2007
Kenny Wallace in the #78 Chevrolet Monte Carlo, 2007
Brian Vickers in the #83 Camry, 2007
Martin Truex Jr. in the #1 Chevrolet Monte Carlo, 2007
Tony Stewart in the #20 Monte Carlo, 2007
Reed Sorensen in the #41 Dodge Charger, 2007
Regan Smith in the #39 Monte Carlo, 2007
Kirk Shelmerdine in the #27 Monte Carlo, 2007
Ken Schrader in the #21 Wood Brothers Fusion, 2007
Ricky Rudd in the #88 Ford Fusion, 2007
Scott Riggs in the #10 Valvoline Charger, 2007
David Ragan in the #6 Ford Fusion, 2007
Kyle Petty in the #45 Dodge Charger, 2007
Ryan Newman in the #12 Charger, 2007
Joe Nemechek in the #13 Monte Carlo SS, 2007
Juan Pablo Montoya in the #42 Havoline Charger, 2007
Paul Menard in the #15 Menards Chevrolet, 2007
Jamie McMurray in the #26 Crown Royal Ford Fusion, 2007
Jeremy Mayfield in the #36 360OTC Toyota Camry, 2007
Mark Martin in the #01 Army Chevrolet, 2007, Daytona
Sterling Marlin, driver of the #14 Chevrolet, during practice for the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 10, 2007 in Daytona, Florida.
Kevin LePage in the #34 Detoxify Dodge Charger, Daytona 2007
Bobby Labonte in the #43 Petty Enterprises Dodge Charger, Daytona 2007
Frank Kimmel making a rare appearance in the NEXTEL Cup Series, driving the #71 Ford Fusion, Daytona 2007
Matt Kenseth, driver of the #17 DeWalt Fusion, during practice for the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 10, 2007 in Daytona, Florida.
Kasey Kahne, driver of the #9 Dodge, during practice for the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 10, 2007 in Daytona, Florida.
Jimmie Johnson, driver of the #48 Chevy, during practice for the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 10, 2007 in Daytona, Florida.
Dale Jarrett, driver of the #44 Camry, during practice for the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 10, 2007 in Daytona, Florida.
Kevin Harvick, driver of the #29 Pennzoil Chevrolet, during practice for the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 10, 2007 in Daytona, Florida.
Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 Monte Carlo, during practice for the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 10, 2007 in Daytona, Florida.
Jeff Green, driver of the #66 Chevrolet, during practice for the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 10, 2007 in Daytona, Florida.
Robby Gordon, driver of the #7 Fusion, during practice for the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 10, 2007 in Daytona, Florida.
Jeff Gordon, driver of the #24 Dupont Chevrolet, during practice for the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 10, 2007 in Daytona, Florida.
David Gilliland, driver of the #38 Ford, during practice for the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 10, 2007 in Daytona, Florida.
Awesome Bill from Dawsonville, Bill Elliott, driver of the #37 Charger, during practice for the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 10, 2007 in Daytona, Florida.
Carl Edwards, driver of the #99 Office Depot Fusion, during practice for the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 10, 2007 in Daytona, Florida.
Dale Earnhardt Jr., driver of the #8 Monte Carlo, during practice for the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 10, 2007 in Daytona, Florida.
“Rowdy” Kyle Busch, driver of the #5 Chevrolet, during practice for the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 10, 2007 in Daytona, Florida.
Kurt Busch, driver of the #2, during practice for the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 10, 2007 in Daytona, Florida.
Ward Burton at Daytona in the #4 State Water Heaters Monte Carlo SS, 2007
Jeff Burton, driver of the #31 Monte Carlo, during practice for the NASCAR Nextel Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 on May 24, 2007 at Lowe’s Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina.
Clint Bowyer, driver of the #07, during practice for the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 10, 2007 in Daytona, Florida.
Dave Blaney in the #31 Cat Chevy at Daytona, 2007
Greg Biffle in the #16 Fusion at Daytona, 2007
A J Allmendinger in the #84 Red Bull Camry, Daytona 2007